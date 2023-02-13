Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
KOSS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,203. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.