Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KOSS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,203. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

