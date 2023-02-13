Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Price Performance
Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The company has a market cap of $506,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.47.
Labor Smart Company Profile
