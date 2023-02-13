Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 603 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 84,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,785. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

