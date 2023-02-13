Laffer Tengler Investments Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.30. 80,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,243. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $482.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.29 and a 200 day moving average of $346.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.