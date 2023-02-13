Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix stock traded up $4.38 on Monday, hitting $734.13. 14,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.