Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 480,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

