Laffer Tengler Investments Has $823,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Aflac were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

