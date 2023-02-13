Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 3,484 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPRF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. 2,499 shares of the stock were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.