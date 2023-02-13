Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 459 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after acquiring an additional 744,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $316.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day moving average is $305.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $357.42. The firm has a market cap of $323.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

