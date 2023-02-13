Lakeside Advisors INC. Acquires 101 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

