Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 770 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.75) to GBX 770 ($9.26) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 660 ($7.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 658.17 ($7.91).

Shares of LON LRE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 614 ($7.38). 125,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.05). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 555.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

