Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 785 ($9.44) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 660 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.75) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.17 ($7.91).

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 615 ($7.39). 124,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,723. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

