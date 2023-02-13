Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Shares of Lee Enterprises stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $18.87. 8,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
