Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $18.87. 8,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

