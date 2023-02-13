LFL Advisers LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

LFL Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 12.9% of LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LFL Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.41. The stock had a trading volume of 251,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

