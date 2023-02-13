Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.50) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.40 ($1.46).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.7 %

Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 121.75 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 10,172,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 760.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.