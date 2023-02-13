LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.