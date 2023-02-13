LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

