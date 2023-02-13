LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) PT Raised to $3.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

