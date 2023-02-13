Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LIN stock opened at $332.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
