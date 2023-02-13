Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LOCC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.01. 28,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $112,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 205.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 224,741 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.