LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 480,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Stories

