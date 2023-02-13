LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 335,008 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $18,800,648.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,745,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,091,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16.

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44.

LKQ traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

