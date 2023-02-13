LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 335,008 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $18,800,648.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,745,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,091,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16.
- On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44.
LKQ Stock Performance
LKQ traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
