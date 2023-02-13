Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up approximately 0.7% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.50% of Logitech International worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 213.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. 24,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,748. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $81.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

