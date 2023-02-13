Long Path Partners LP Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Long Path Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,558 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,175,000. AppFolio comprises 9.7% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned 0.49% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Long Walk Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AppFolio by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.1 %

About AppFolio

Shares of APPF stock opened at $124.31 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $127.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

