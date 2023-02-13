Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Boosted by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after buying an additional 158,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

