Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,183 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 512.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.99. 231,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.