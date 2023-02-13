Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $203.25. 1,048,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

