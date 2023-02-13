Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.67. 360,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,986. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.36.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

