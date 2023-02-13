Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $254.26. 614,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average is $243.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

