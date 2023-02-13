Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.40% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17,079.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 4,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,980. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.