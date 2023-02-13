Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TJX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.61. 1,059,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

