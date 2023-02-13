Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.07.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

LUN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 560,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,029. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.