Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.72

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 28250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.