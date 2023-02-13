Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.72

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 28250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 392,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 270,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

