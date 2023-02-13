Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

LYSDY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.