Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
LYSDY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 8.75.
