Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.02

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

