Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 489,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 137,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,025. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.95.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
