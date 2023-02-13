Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 489,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 137,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,025. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.95.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,625,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.