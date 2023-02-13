Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 761,961 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $105.08. 9,812,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,251,639. The company has a market cap of $278.27 billion, a PE ratio of 259.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.