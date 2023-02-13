Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 31,467 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.78% of Alliant Energy worth $104,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. 204,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.30%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.