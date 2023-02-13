Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 464,867 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,867 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $271,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

PEP traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.13. 1,505,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,995. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

