Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 946,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,672 shares.The stock last traded at $55.99 and had previously closed at $54.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Magna International Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

