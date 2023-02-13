Manifold Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $26.17 or 0.00121740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00423195 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.71 or 0.28033187 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.