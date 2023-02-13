Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 3,260,417 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.
Marathon Digital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.