Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 3,260,417 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

