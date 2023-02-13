Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) recently:

2/1/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $181.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/23/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

