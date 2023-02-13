Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,744 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $367.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.