MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. 56,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,274. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MVM Partners LLC owned approximately 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

