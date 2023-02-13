Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Melcor Developments stock remained flat at $8.98 during trading on Monday. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

