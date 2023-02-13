Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Melcor Developments Stock Performance
Shares of Melcor Developments stock remained flat at $8.98 during trading on Monday. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melcor Developments (MODVF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.