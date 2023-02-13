MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $87.71 million and $94,414.95 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00422725 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,064.48 or 0.28003407 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars.

