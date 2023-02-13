MetisDAO Market Cap Tops $145.25 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $145.25 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $32.70 or 0.00150911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00043623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00216536 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002965 BTC.

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 34.27880306 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,015,035.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

