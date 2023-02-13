Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,675.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,438.33.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,513.31 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,354.42.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,801 shares of company stock worth $41,082,960 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 16,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

