MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $7.76.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
