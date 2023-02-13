MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 17,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,682 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 177.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 562,235 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. 1,636,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

